Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPLWF stock remained flat at $2.88 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.