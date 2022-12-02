Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

