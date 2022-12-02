Tenset (10SET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,791.01

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00006781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $210.78 million and approximately $89,791.01 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,431,180 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

