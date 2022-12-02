Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $92.29 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.