Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 50.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

