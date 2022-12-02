TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.48 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $224.13 million and $36.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00076780 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060310 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010237 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024406 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005376 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000272 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,219,323 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,617,180 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.