The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. 77,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

