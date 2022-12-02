The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €41.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.78) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.