The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of LGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 8,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

