The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.00

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

