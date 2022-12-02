The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CMO Sells $27,140.40 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $27,140.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,322.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 188.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.