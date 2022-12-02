The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.27 and a 12-month high of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

