The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

About Walt Disney

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

