Theleme Partners LLP Acquires 15,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.2% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

