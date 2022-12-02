Theleme Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Theleme Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,470 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up 5.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned 1.79% of Alcoa worth $146,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $21,699,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. 40,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,648. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

