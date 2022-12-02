TheStreet Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to C

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

