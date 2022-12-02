Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Up 1.8%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.35 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.24). Approximately 3,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

