Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.26. Tilray shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 245,324 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tilray by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

