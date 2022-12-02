Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.98. 4,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

