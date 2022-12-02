TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.87.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

Further Reading

