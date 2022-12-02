Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 222 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Shares of PH opened at $297.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

