Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

