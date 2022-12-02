Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

