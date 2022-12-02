Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 809 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,652,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

