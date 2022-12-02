Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 848 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.62 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

