Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.