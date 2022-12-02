Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.1 %

MELI opened at $941.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.