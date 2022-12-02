Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,741 shares of company stock valued at $93,591,608 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

