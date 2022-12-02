Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.90.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

