Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 548 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $220.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

