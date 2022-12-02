Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKGSY. Citigroup cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

