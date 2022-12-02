Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

