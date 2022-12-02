Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

TD traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,312. The firm has a market cap of C$167.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.92. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

