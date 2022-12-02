Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 278,105 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 278,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475,941.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 278,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,475,941.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 42,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20.

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$367.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.