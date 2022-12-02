Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 2.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.79). Approximately 83,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 371,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £140.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.60.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

