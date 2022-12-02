Traders Buy High Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 263,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 215,080 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,565,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

