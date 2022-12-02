Traders Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Put Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 6,774 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

