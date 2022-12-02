Traders Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Put Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 6,774 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:IGT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84.
International Game Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.