Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,579,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,963.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.60.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.