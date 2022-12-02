Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $42.35. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 12,241 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.