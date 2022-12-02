Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $42.35. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 12,241 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
