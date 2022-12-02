TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $660.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $735.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $634.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.47. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

