Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Transocean by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 90.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,607 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

