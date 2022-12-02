Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,543 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 416,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.