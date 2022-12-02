Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.2% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

NYSE CVX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

