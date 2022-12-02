Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.1% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGV opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.