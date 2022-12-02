Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

