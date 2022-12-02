Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 94,067 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after buying an additional 6,630,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after buying an additional 231,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.