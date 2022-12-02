Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Tribe has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $96.21 million and $2.63 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

