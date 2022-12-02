TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Up 2%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. 14,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.