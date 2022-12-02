Truist Financial Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s previous close.

PR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,897,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

