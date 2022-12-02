TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target Raised to $1.10

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.76.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

